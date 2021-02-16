Manchester City Team News vs Everton: Ilkay Gundogan, De Bruyne

Manchester City will play their game in hand on the rest of the Premier League table as they take on Everton in the on Wednesday. Let’s take a look at the team news ahead of this game. (For the MCFC starting XI prediction go here)
Over the weekend, City asserted their dominance in the race for the league title as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0. It was another win and clean sheet, in a performance that would leave other teams worried about facing this side.
As for the team news, there is a doubt over the availability of Ilkay Gundogan who had to be substituted against Spurs. But his issue is apparently not too serious, as he’s expected to be back in time to face the Toffees.
Star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is still out with an injury and is expected to be missing another two weeks. Nathan Ake is also out injured, but it is unknown when he’ll be back.
Pep Guardiola has to be very happy with the way his team has been playing these past couple of months. They look irresistible in attack and solid at the back, making them an unbeatable team, at least for this moment. But they will have a real challenge at Goodison Park as they face Carlo Ancelotti’s men.
Apart from Gundogan, this position group has seen other players step up to the plate, in the form of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. With players such as James Rodriguez and Richarlison in their ranks, they pose a real threat to the City defence.
Getting a win here will be a challenge, but nothing looks beyond Guardiola’s men given how well they are playing.
They will have a big part to play on Wednesday and keeping them quiet will be a real challenge for the Everton defence. Manchester City are on a mission to take the title back from Liverpool and they already have a healthy lead over their competition.
Despite Everton having some very good players and an overall solid side, City will be confident of getting the three points here. If their midfield and attack start combining on a regular basis, it will be a very long night for the hosts.
Since this is the game in hand, a win, and even a draw, will give the Citizens a boost in their title challenge.
