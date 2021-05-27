Manchester City Team News vs Chelsea: Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo

We are just two days away from witnessing the biggest match of the season as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Champions League Final. With Pep Guardiola looking to bring the Manchester club their first UCL trophy, who are the players that he might have to do without?
Having added two more trophies to his collection, in the EFL Cup and Premier League this season, the Catalan now wants to secure the club’s long-awaited Holy Grail. This is City’s first ever appearance in the final of the competition, and they come into this game on the back of a brilliant season ending performance against Everton.
Manchester City vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 29 May Saturday
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Chelsea
Team News: Manchester City Chelsea
Form Guide Champions League: Manchester City (WWWWW) Chelsea (WWLDW)
There is good news for the Cityzens, as Ilkay Gundogan was declared fit for the final. He has been one of the club’s best players this season and having him available is a big boost.
Joao Cancelo is also back after having completed his domestic suspension.
There are no other injury or suspension worries for Guardiola, which is a very good thing. The boss will have to decide on whether he is going to start Sergio Aguero in what will be his final game for the club. Perhaps the Spanish boss won’t be swayed by sentiment, and will instead go with his usual front three, with Phil Foden playing centrally.
Though Chelsea lost their last Premier League match, they are an extremely dangerous team. And having already beaten City twice, they will be confident of their chances this Saturday. But they can’t afford to sit back for too long or it will afford the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Gundogan time to pick their defence apart.
The Sky Blues can control the game if they can get their attackers on the ball regularly. They have the skills to weave through the tightest of defences and that will be needed against the London club. And they can bring in Aguero and Gabriel Jesus from the bench if needed, to shake things up.
Manchester City are on the cusp of creating history and have an excellent chance of pulling it off. They have lost to Chelsea twice this year but that doesn't reflect how good a season they had. City will certainly create a lot of chances and if they take them, the Manchester club will be closer to lifting the Champions League.
