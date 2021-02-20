Manchester City Team News at Arsenal: De Bruyne, Gundogan, Aguero

Manchester City will be in action at the Emirates on Sunday as they take on Arsenal in the Premier League. What is their team news looking like ahead of this game?
City further enhanced their title credentials as they notched up an important win at Everton on Wednesday. This has put them in a great position as they are ten points ahead of their nearest rivals. They will head into Sunday’s game full of confidence and look to get another win.
Team News: Arsenal
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City
There is good news for City as both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are fit and in contention to be starting against the Gunners. They were part of the squad on Wednesday and that is sure to give the team a boost.
Pep Guardiola will still be worried about the availability of Ilkay Gundogan who is being assessed ahead of Sunday and a late decision will be made on whether or not he will play. Nathan Ake, who has been injured for a long time, has returned to individual training which is a good sign for the centre back.
City have a lot going for them as they are in the middle of an incredible run of form that has seen them consistently utterly demolish teams. Their wins over Tottenham and Everton have sent messages to the rest of the league.
What is most impressive is the way both their attack and defence are firing on all cylinders. The solidity at the back allows the attackers to play with a lot more freedom. And that is what will be crucial in getting the win over the Gunners.
They have players who can find gaps in the hosts’ defence and take advantage of them. Guardiola will be looking forward to another good showing from his players as he faces his former assistant Mikel Arteta. Manchester City will consider it a disappointment if they do not leave London with the three points.
Arsenal are capable of producing flashes of brilliance but City will have too much quality for them to get anything from this game. They are boosted by the return of some important players and will be looking forward to yet another win.
