Man City Team News: Guardiola, Silva, Walker

There is a whole lot of news involving Manchester City right now, in these final days of the summer transfer window and ahead of the league fixture at Sheffield United on Sunday. That news all starts at the top with manager Pep Guardiola, who will miss both this match and the next one, against Fulham, due to back surgery.

So he won’t manage again until after the September international break. Juanma Lillo will serve as the caretaker boss.

“Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem,” reads the club statement issued earlier today.

The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return.

He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.

Elsewhere it appears that City have successfully fended off interest from Bayern Munich for Kyle Walker, who looks set to sign a contract extension. Ditto for Bernardo Silva, who has also been strongly linked with a move away this summer. An ESPN reports claims that both players will re-up at the Etihad.

“It will be my dream [if Silva stays], like Kyle,” Guardiola responded when asked by a reporter about the future of both players. “From the bottom of my heart it is my wish.”

In other B. Silva news, he could be back from injury this week, returning to training, and potentially available to face Sheffield this weekend. “Hopefully Bernardo,” said Pep, when answering a query about injured players potentially returning soon. “I don’t know when he’s coming back, maybe tomorrow [Sunday].The rest I don’t know.

“We will have one or two days rest now because it has been so demanding since Arsenal and we are going to train a little bit our principles and our concepts we have to do.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories