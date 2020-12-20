Pep Guardiola Explains the John Stones Turnaround

Manchester City got back to winning ways in the Premier League as they beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday. John Stones put in an impressive display and Pep Guardiola had a message for him as per the Guardian.
After managing two consecutive draws, City were able to get a win in a hard-fought game. The Saints put up a strong fight but an early goal from Raheem Sterling was enough to give the visitors three points.
One player who has found a new lease on life at the club is John Stones. He is getting a lot more game time now and he was impressive again on Saturday, helping take care of the Southampton attackers with ease.
This was noticed by the manager who despite praising the center-back was a little cautious about his future.
When he was asked about how Stones had been playing, Guardiola said:
“He’s played really well and that gives you confidence. He’s a guy who is so sensible and that helps to be focused on what we have to do. My only advice to him is that what he’s gained right now, in the way he lives his life and how he takes care of himself – his body, his mind, everything – he’s got to keep that for the next 10 years, 12 years here; with me or without me – with other managers.
“The moment that drops he will not be consistent but if he can avoid injuries, he can be the player we’ve always believed he can be. This is one of the best [periods for him], yes, he’s given us a good feeling, but it’s just two or three games.
“A defender has to be consistent all season.”
It is good news for City that Stones seems to have found some form again. What this does is reduce the pressure on Aymeric Laporte. The Frenchman has had a few injury problems and does not have to play every game.
Stones and Ruben Dias have been a reliable duo with the talent to deal with any type of attacker. One of their best displays came in the Manchester derby where they had their hands full, but ensured that their team got a clean sheet.
Manchester City still have a long way to go before they can reach the summit of the Premier League. But with players such as Stones getting back to their old self, it is good news for the manager and the club.
John Stones and the Citizens will next face Arsenal in the quarterfinal of the EFL Cup and it will be interesting to see if the manager rests the Englishman for that one.
