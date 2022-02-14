Man City Team News vs Sporting CP (UCL): Grealish, Walker, Jesus

Following their convincing victory over Norwich City, Premier League leaders Manchester City now turn their focus to the Champions League. After coming agonizingly close to lifting the trophy last season, there is said to be an obsession with the club about winning this competition.
If they are to win the Champions League, then the real journey starts here against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. Sporting CP, a Portuguese powerhouse, knocked the Citizens out of the 2007/08 Europa League, winning 3-3 and progressing on away goals.
Stage fright might be an issue for Leões, however, as this is only their second appearance in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester City topped a tough group that included PSG to qualify for the knockout phase. Sporting CP pipped German side Borussia Dortmund, finishing second in Group C behind Ajax to take their spot in the final 16.
Sporting CP vs Manchester City FYIs
When is it? Tuesday 15th February, 8 PM
Where is it? Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon
Who’s in form? Sporting (WWWWD) Man City (WDWWW)
What are the odds? Sporting (950) Man City (-340) Draw (+475)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Let’s dive into the team news for the Sky Blues as they look to take the first steps toward completing their Champions League mission in Portugal.
The first port of call is tireless veteran right-back Kyle Walker. He will miss this first leg because of suspension. He was sent off in City’s shock defeat on the last matchday of the group stage against German side RB Leipzig.
Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus failed to return to the matchday squad for the victory over Norwich. He is fighting to be fit for this match. The word from the Etihad is that he is 50/50. It will disappoint the Brazilian to miss this one. It’s not like City will struggle to cover him if he doesn’t return to fitness, however.
A reoccurrence of an old injury is keeping Jack Grealish from participating in full training.
It kept him out of the Norwich City match and looks likely to see him miss at least the first leg of this Champions League clash. Pep Guardiola spoke about Grealish’s injury prior to the Norwich game:
“He’s injured. A little bit what he had last season at Villa, less of course. Training after Brentford he wasn’t good, we make a test, he wasn’t ready today. Hopefully ready for Tuesday.”
Other than those three and the disgraced Benjamin Mendy, the Premier League juggernauts have a full set of players available to them.
