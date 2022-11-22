Manchester City News and Notes: Grealish, Walker, Guardiola

Manchester City are off until the League Cup Round of 16 clash against Liverpool on December 22. But even with that extended time off, there is still plenty of Man City news and notes to discuss, so let’s dive right in. England routed Iran 6-2 yesterday, in the World Cup opener for both sides. In among the goals was Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, the most expensive English born player of all-time.

Of course, the 100 million GBP man hasn’t really lived up to expectations at City thus far, so for him to get into the national team, and score in the opener, is a big deal.

Jack Grealish dedicated his World Cup goal to Finlay ?? What a guy he is! ????????pic.twitter.com/LwkfzRGBRX — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 21, 2022

What Grealish is doing on the pitch, at this World Cup, is dedicated to his #1 fan, a boy named Finlay. Click the video in the Tweet above to learn his story and more about Grealish corresponding with him.

Elsewhere Kyle Walker was a surprise omission from the Iran victory as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate confirmed before the match that although the City defender had returned to training, the opening game had come “a little bit early ” for him to feature.

However, Walker is now reportedly in line to feature against the United States on Friday. Kalvin Phillips has also been passed fit, and has been pictured in full training.

And finally, manager Pep Guardiola will be extending his time at the club, as the two parties have reached a deal on a contract extension. David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that a two-year extension to Guardiola’s current contract is now in place after having productive talks with club ownership in Abu Dhabi.

Guardiola’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but with the new agreement reached, he’ll be around for at least one more season, with the second year being a club option.

In the entire history of the club, no one has managed the team for a longer period than Guardiola, who has been in place since 2016. Since that time he has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

