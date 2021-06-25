Jack Grealish Reps Believe Man City Transfer Could Happen After Euros

As per a report from the Sun, the representatives of Jack Grealish feel that a move to Manchester City would be possible after Euro 2021 is complete. City have already been linked with the Aston Villa captain for quite some time and it would certainly be a great signing if they can somehow pull it off.
The 25-year-old is currently with the England national team where he helped Three Lions qualify for the Round of 16. According to the report, City are willing to spend £100 million to bring in the out wide player and that sum would break the British transfer record.
After having held talks over a move, Grealish’s agents now believe that there will be an agreement for a transfer to be made. On the other side, the Sun also claims that the Manchester club are waiting for the Euros to get over before they make a first concrete offer.
Villa would also not stand in the way of their attacking midfielder, who really wants to play in the Champions League. Grealish excelled in attack for the Villans this past season and he definitely has the ability to flourish under Pep Guardiola. Despite the wealth of attacking options already at the Etihad, it would be the right move to bring in the playmaker.
As he showed against the Czech Republic, he is capable of creating chances on a regular basis.
And with better players around him, the midfielder’s scoring output is only going to increase. The Premier League champions must not rest on their laurels however, and they should look to better their squad. Bringing in the Villa captain will cost a lot, but it is an investment worth making.
The thought of Grealish linking up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and his compatriot Raheem Sterling is a mouth-watering prospect.
As of now, no official bid has been made, but it may be just a matter of time, once England's Euros campaign is complete. Manchester City and Guardiola can make a statement to the rest of the league if they bring in Grealish.
