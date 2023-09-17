Winger Jack Grealish and defender John Stones are both injury doubts for what will be the first Manchester City UEFA Champions League clash since they triumphed in glory last June.

Speaking at a recent news conference, manager Pep Guardiola said of Grealish and Stones: “I don’t know (how long for) – I don’t think they will be ready for Red Star, but we will see, step by step.”

Red Star Belgrade at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Sept. 19, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group G

Manchester City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

TV/Streaming: Paramount+ (US), BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports (UK), DAZN (Canada)

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 92% Draw 6% Red Star Belgrade 2%

Rest of the Man City Team News

Other than the two aforementioned young Englishmen, City have no fresh or evolving fitness concerns. You obviously still have the absence of midfield maven Kevin de Bruyne, who initially suffered that chronic hamstring injury he’s currently battling back in the UCL title game win.

Here is a fun fact as City begin their first ever European campaign as reigning champions- this is their first ever competitive match against Red Star Belgrade.

City head into this clash with great momentum, winning 3-1 at West Ham United yesterday. They remain the only Premier League side unblemished on the year. We’ll be back with more here, once Pep gives his preview press conference tomorrow.

