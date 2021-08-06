Manchester City have a chance to win their first piece of silverware this season when they take on Leicester City in the Community Shield. With a team that is stacked with talent, who will be the ones to miss out?
The FA Cup was the only competition that City were not able to win domestically as they lost at the semi-final stage. The Foxes went on to beat Chelsea in the final and present quite a challenge for the reigning Premier League champions.
Leicester City vs Manchester City FYIs
Kick-off: 5:15 PM GMT, 7 August Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Leicester City (WLLDW) Manchester City (WLWWW)
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the club’s signing of Jack Grealish in a record-breaking deal. But having only joined recently, this game is expected to be too much for the midfielder to start. The same can be said about both Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden who have been on holiday and only returned recently.
Some of the other senior members who had extended runs in international competitions are also expected to be out or at least on the bench. This includes the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson and John Stones.
This will make it harder for Pep Guardiola to select a strong starting eleven, but City do have some exceptional talent. It might also give a chance to some of the fringe players who otherwise will not be playing.
Beating the cup winners is not going to be easy as they too have some incredible players, backed up by a tactically intelligent coach. Last season, Leicester beat the Manchester side 5-2 which showed how dangerous they can be.
The City defenders will have to be alert given the pace the Foxes have in their ranks. The match will also be affected by whether James Maddison plays a part.
The Englishman has been linked with a move to Arsenal. For Manchester City to win their first trophy of the new season, it is important to finish the chances they create. If they fail to do that, it will give Leicester a chance to get into the game and that is not good.
The Community Shield promises to be an exciting match and City should win it.
