Jack Grealish to Make Record Breaking Move to Man City Today

Today is the day, reportedly, that we’ll see Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish complete his £100 million move to Manchester City. This is according to the Daily Mail, who claim the attacking midfielder and English international is “in line to earn in excess of £230,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium.”
It was reported last month that the first bid placed by City, of £75m, was rejected and thus they had to up the ante in order to get their man. The new amount will be the most ever paid by an English club to sign a player.
It’s understood that Jack Grealish on his way to Manchester, set to sign for @ManCity for £100m
— Jim White (@JimWhite) August 4, 2021
(note: Jim White of TalkSPORT and Sky Sports has also confirmed the Mail Sport report)
It will easily surpass the current record sum of £90m, paid by Manchester United to bring Paul Pogba back from Juventus in 2016. Now City finally have their splash signing of this summer, and it’s quite possible that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane might join him in making the move to the Etihad.
Villa have already found their Grealish replacement, spending £30m on Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. The Villans have been splashing the cash this summer, beefing up their overall side, so it’s fair to say that they’ve been expecting a financial windfall to come via a Grealish sale for some time.
For City, they get another talented winger player, and we looked at how he could fit in at a previous post. For Villa, it’s massive injection of cash with which to rebuild the roster. Wednesday is indeed, “here we go” time.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind