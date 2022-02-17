Manchester City Team News vs Tottenham: Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City switches its focus back to the Premier League after a very fruitful trip to Portugal in the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur is the latest lamb to the slaughter at the Etihad Stadium in the late kick-off on Saturday.
The North London club has a pretty positive record against Pep Guardiola’s winning machine. In three of the last four meetings between the two clubs, it’s been the Lily Whites who have the ascendancy. In a record that is rare against this iteration of the Sky Blues, Spurs hold an aggregate lead in their last four matches 5-3.
The side that loses this fixture rarely scores. The last time both sides scored in a league fixture was a 2-2 draw, all the way back in August of 2019.
Manchester City vs Tottenham
When is it? Saturday19th February, 5.30 PM
Where is it? Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Who’s in form? Manchester City (DWWWW) Tottenham (WLWLL)
What are the odds? Man City (-370) Tottenham (+1100) Draw (+475)
Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham
Team News: Man City Tottenham
Let’s look at the injury and suspension news for the Citizens as they head into this crunch match-up.
Jack Grealish is yet to recover from the calf injury that has left him out of the past couple of matchday squads for City. Sky Blues staff are optimistic that he will be fit to at least take a spot on the bench here, but nothing is set in stone yet. It could be another match in the grandstand for the most expensive English player in history.
Gabriel Jesus has not played since returning from international duty with Brazil. We believe he suffered some kind of muscle injury while in camp with the Seleção. There has been little detail regarding the specifics of the injury. City listed him as having a 75% chance to play.
Expect City to start him from the bench if he is to return to this fixture.
This is not a squad-wrecking injury list. If any side can handle outs of this magnitude, it’s the reigning Premier League champions. They are well placed, heading into this huge fixture.
