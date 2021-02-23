Man City Team News vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Ake, Gundogan

Manchester City look to capture that elusive first European cup as they play Borussia Monchengladbach in a Champions League round of 16 clash. Let’s take a look at the latest team news updates for this game. (For the MCFC Starting XI Prediction go here)
City are marching towards the title domestically as they just keep notching win after win. They beat Arsenal at the weekend and will be full of confidence heading into Wednesday’s game. If they can get some early goals against Gladbach, it will put them in a good position for the second leg.
The team has almost returned to full fitness, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero back in action is a huge boost. Pep Guardiola would have also been happy to see Ilkay Gundogan return after there had been some doubt over his match fitness.
The one player who remains injured is Nathan Ake. Though the centre back has returned to training individually, it is not known as to when he will be back playing.
It is expected that City will get the win against the team from Germany simply because of the form they are in.
Gladbach do have players that can cause a problem for most opponents, but it will be very difficult for them to breach the English team’s defence.
For City, it will be a case of getting their midfielders on the ball. When they are in full flow, there is so much fluidity to the way they play, that it becomes hard for any defence to deal with.
This was evident on Sunday when all the players were dynamic in movement, making it hard for the opposition to mark them.
While Manchester City are Premier League champions-elect for this year, and alive for a quadruple, they have yet to ever reach a Champions League final.
For that to happen, they have to clear this hurdle first and they will be strongly expected to do so. They have more than enough quality in their team to get the job done and anything apart from a lopsided City win will be a surprise.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind