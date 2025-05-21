A draw at Fulham FC should be enough for Manchester City on Sunday, given the goal differential advantages they hold on the clubs behind them in the race for Champions League qualification. A single point gets third place Manchester City to 69 (nice!), and let’s say the three teams behind them all win. That would be fourth place Newcastle, fifth place Chelsea and sixth place Aston Villa.

Newcastle would need to beat Everton by five or more, Chelsea would have to beat Nottingham Forest by seven plus, and with Villa, 18 or more.

So, yeah a stalemate (like they had a couple weeks ago against Southampton, very shockingly) would be enough. Obviously, they want a get a W first and foremost, and put all this to bed, but an L….yikes, a loss could makes things dicey.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Manchester City at Fulham FC

Kickoff: Sunday, May 25, 4pm, Craven Cottage Stadium

Team News at Fulham FC

Rodri and Oscar Bobb both returned to action last night, and those were exciting and memorable moments for all involved. That leaves English defender John Stones as the only injury absentee. He’s a strong doubt for this one.

