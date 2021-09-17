Man City Team News vs Southampton: Stones, Sterling, Foden

It was a night to remember on Wednesday as Manchester City produced a breath-taking attacking display and managed to beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in the opener to their Champions League campaign. With Southampton coming to the Etihad on Saturday, for a league fixture, a repeat of that performance is expected by many.
Pep Guardiola has managed to turn things around for City after they lost the first two competitive matches of the season. The club is on a four-match winning streak, and at the moment they are looking unstoppable. So who are the players who could miss out this weekend?
Manchester City vs Southampton FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, 18 September Saturday
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (LWWWW) Southampton (LDWDD)
There are no major injury worries for City and that is sure to make the manager happy. There are a few selection headaches that the Spaniard has to deal with, and they are waiting on the fitness of a few specific players.
Phil Foden is returning from an injury and the Englishman has a good chance to start on Saturday.
It will be interesting to see if the manager trusts Raheem Sterling to start after leaving him on the bench against Leipzig. One small issue for the hosts is that both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are to be assessed ahead of the upcoming match.
If Guardiola is without this duo, that would be a big blow. Though City were imperious in the attack against Leipzig, their defensive performance is definitely a thing to be worried about.
It is not every day that this team concedes three goals, especially at home. They will have to be careful against Saints who have, indeed, a few good players among them. In particular, the visitors would look to exploit the home defence, whenever they have a corner or a freekick. The ability of James Ward Prowse is something that should be game-planned for.
But if the hosts can get their passing going, that will change the entire complexion of the match.
Manchester City have a great chance of getting their fifth consecutive win of the season.
With the likes of Jack Grealish firing and an attack ready to pounce, the blue half of Manchester should get the three points here.
Comments
I think Sterling should not be allowed to start games any longer as Foden and Grealish are better options even if Foden goes to the midfield.