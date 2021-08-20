Manchester City Team News vs Norwich City: Foden, Gundogan

Manchester City take to the Etihad for the first time this season as they host Norwich City on Saturday. After losing their opening game, Pep Guardiola and his men would like to get back to winning ways, but will they be without the services of a couple of key players?
The Canaries come into this match on the back of a comprehensive defeat to Liverpool. That should give the reigning Premier League champions a lot of confidence here, but a lot of questions will be asked of the attack, who looked deflated against Tottenham last week.
Manchester City vs Norwich City FYIs
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 21 August Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (WWWLL) Norwich City (WWWLL)
The one player who will definitely not play a part in this game is youngster Phil Foden, who is recovering from a foot injury that he suffered during the Euros. The good news for Guardiola is that Kevin De Bruyne is back after coming off the bench last week.
One worry following the Spurs game was the condition of Ilkay Gundogan, who suffered a shoulder injury. But it is not too serious, and the German midfielder is expected to be back for Saturday’s game.
City will be able to field an incredibly strong team and are expected to steamroll Norwich, whose defence is going to have a real task on its hands. If the likes of Jack Grealish, De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling get on the ball regularly, the goals should start flowing.
For the hosts, they will have to be alert to the danger of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and the new arrival Milot Rashica. While their attack is no match for that of City’s, they can still cause problems.
After a demoralising defeat last Sunday, this weekend is a great chance for Manchester City to register their first win of the season. It is a game where a lot of City players will want to make their mark early and hit the ground running.
