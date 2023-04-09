Tuesday brings a UCL Quarterfinal tie that matches up two sides that also met in a preseason friendly in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA. It was July 22, 2023, and it marked the first time that Erling Haaland ever featured in a Manchester City shirt, and his first goal scored (of many) for his new team. It was also the only goal scored in the match.

It was a dark and stormy, but also a very historical night at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. Colloquially known as “title town,” due to the Packers storied history, it was very fitting to stage an exhibition between the German and English champions.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UCL Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue April 11, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

90 Min Win Probability: Bayern Munich 22% Extra Time 23% Manchester City 55%

We were there for that one, as all the photos in this post will attest. But this rematch is not a friendly, it is the real deal, with chances at obtaining another title on the line. Once again, another major story line here, as always, is Pep Guardiola.

The current Man City manager spent three years as Bayern boss between 2013 and 2016.

So there is obviously always that.

Team News for Both Sides

Just one fitness concern here, for both teams. In regards to City, Erling Haaland returned to action on the weekend, meaning that Phil Foden (appendectomy) is the only injury absentee. Regarding Bayern, the lone issue is embattled, polarizing striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who will miss out due to a knee issue.

