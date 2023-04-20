Man City vs Sheffield Team News: Foden, Ake, McAtee, Doyle

The UEFA Champions League remains the trophy that Manchester City want the most, and they want it bad. However, City can still even go above and beyond that, as a treble remains in play. Should they get past Sheffield United this weekend (and they are strongly favored to do so), they’ll be in the FA Cup final.

And while they are currently second in the table, not first, the momentum has now shifted to their favor, and against table toppers Arsenal. So it’s all still in play!

Manchester City vs Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 22, 2023, 4:45pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Competition: FA Cup Semifinals

MCFC Starting XI Prediction: go here

Stat Pack: Man City have reached the FA Cup semifinals in five straight seasons, and six of the last seven

Fun Fact: a win here gives Sheffield their first FA Cup final appearance since 1936!

Team News

Phil Foden is the only confirmed notable absentee due to fitness concerns. He is still recovering from an appendectomy, and here is a link to the latest on that. Having a nearly fully fit squad here, gives Pep Guardiola a chance to rotate the lineup a little bit. Meanwhile Nathan Ake (hamstring) is a doubt.

Switching over to the Blades, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle will both miss out, as they are Man City loanees and thus ineligible to face their parent club. Also ruled out, due to injury are the following three players: Jack O’Connell (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and Enda Stevens (unknown and unspecified issue).

