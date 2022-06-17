Manchester City 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures: Circle The Date

In world football, the off-season is actually incredibly short. It won’t be long until the 2022/23 season is upon us. The Premier League released their entire fixture schedule yesterday, so you know what time it is? That’s right, it’s time to get our sharpies out and circle the dates of the biggest fixtures to look forward to in the upcoming season.
In this series, we will look at your favorite club and the major can’t miss fixtures for the 22/23 season.
Opening Day at West Ham 7 Aug
The title defense begins with a match against an aspiring top four side; one that got a result against them down the stretch.
Saturday 1 October at Man City
United have done surprisingly well in this series as of late, sort of. They’ve performed better than you would expect, given the Grand Canyon like gap in quality between these two clubs lately.
Saturday 15 October at Liverpool
here we go- one of the two biggest matches of the year. Bet you can guess the other one.
Monday 2 January v Man City
The first really big match after World Cup break, in the heart of festive period fixture congestion.
Saturday 14 January v Man City
The Manchester Derby, although it hasn’t been the same in recent years, is still always huge, and this will be no different.
Saturday 1 April at Liverpool
Match that could determine the title right here.
Saturday 20 May at Man City
If Chelsea is serious about wanting to become the champs, well, you got to beat the champs.
Championship Sunday at Brentford, May 28
Could this mark the fifth title in six seasons? Will they need up until this day to clinch it?
