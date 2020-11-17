Manchester City’s Ferran Torres Could Change Spain’s Fortunes

Spain had a rather disappointing outing in the UEFA Nations League last time out, as they could only manage a draw against Switzerland, leaving their group wide open.
On Tuesday they will be hosting group leaders Germany and a win will send them to the semi finals of the competition. One player who could be the key to them getting the win is Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.
The winger, acquired this summer from Valencia, has the versatility to also play at the centre forward. The youngster has had some success playing a similar role for Man City this season. Against Switzerland, Dani Olmo started upfront for Spain, but it did not work out the way they thought it would.
If they are to have Torres in that role, it would give Spain more of a focal point. They will have a player who is both skillful and intelligent in the way he toys with the opposing defence.
The Germans currently sit in first place, with a one-point lead, but that could all change on the final match day. It will be a tough challenge, but Torres and his teammates will be fired up.
This is the last chance they have to make it to the knockout stages, and they will have to be at their best to take it. Though Spain have other recognised centre forwards in their team, it could benefit them having a different type of player leading the line.
It will give the German defence something to think about and if needed, they can bring in reinforcements from the bench later on. This kind of flexibility can allow them to put pressure on the opposition defence, as they cannot always sit back and wait for a counterattack.
By going on the front foot with players such as Ferran Torres, Spain will put themselves in a good position to get the three points. The Manchester City man is not one of the bigger names in the Spain lineup, but he could be the key that unlocks the Germans. It promises to be an intriguing battle between two excellent teams.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
