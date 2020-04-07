Manchester City Transfer Talk: Ferran Torres, Houssem Aouar

Manchester City, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, so instead we’ll have to do some transfer talk. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. We start with 21-year-old starlet Houssem Aouar, who is wanted by several big, rich clubs according to The Sun.
The list includes Manchester City, but also Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus.
City boss Pep Guardiola, who faced Aouar in the UEFA Champions League competition this season, described him as “incredible.” No better scouting report than that.
Additionally, L’Equipe reports that Lyon are expecting big money bids once the transfer window open this summer.
Elsewhere, both Manchester clubs, and once again Liverpool are hot on the trail for 20-year-old Valencia star Ferran Torres. (According to Goal). He would carry a very hefty cost, as the release clause is reportedly £92 million, but that’s not a major obstacle for the clubs with which he is being linked.
Juventus, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all in the mix as well, as the winger refused to re-up on a new deal, and he’s got just one more season left on his current contract.
Finally, a check-in on a former player who was at the Etihad for a long time. Brazilian club Botafogo have ruled out a move for Yaya Toure, now with Chinese Super League club Qingdao Huanghai. Instead, they’ll focus on signing Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel.
