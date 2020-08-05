Man City Announce Ferran Torres Arrival from Valencia

With Leroy Sane off to Bayern Munich, Manchester City needed to add depth and talent on the wing, and the club addressed this need with their first signing of the summer transfer window.
Ferran Torres, 20, arrives from Valencia on a five year deal that was announced earlier today. The transfer fee was reported to be €23 million. “I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres said via a club statement.
“Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football.”
“Pep encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream.”
“City have won plenty of trophies in the last 10 years and I hope I can play a role in continuing that success.”
Torres, currently a member of Spain’s U21 national team, scored six goals in 71 appearances with Valencia from 2017-2020. Ferran Torres was a part of a Copa Del Rey winning side with the La Liga club two years ago. City will resume their UEFA Champions League campaign with the second leg of their tie against Real Madrid on Friday night.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind