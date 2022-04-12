Fernandinho Announces Man City Exit, Surprising Pep Guardiola

We have Manchester City summer transfer window news on this UEFA Champions League preview Tuesday. Selected as the player representative for the press conference previewing tomorrow’s UCL clash at Atletico Madrid, Fernandinho candidly answered a question about his future, indicating that he won’t be renewing his contact at the end of the year.
Later, it was manager Pep Guardiola’s turn to take the microphone. When he did, Pep was asked about the Brazilian’s imminent departure, and it was obviously all news to him.
“Oh, I didn’t know” ?
Pep Guardiola had no idea Fernandinho was planning to leave Manchester City at the end of the season ?? pic.twitter.com/vQSrn7xG6K
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 8 PM Local Time, City leads on aggregate 1-0
Where is it? Wanda Metropolitano
Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Manchester City (WWDDWWD) Atletico Madrid (WWWWWLL)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Said Pep Guardiola on Fernandinho: “I want him to be happy. We play tomorrow for him. Give him the best farewell moment reaching the Champions League semi-finals, after try to go through. I understand, play with happiness, if he wants to play it’s understandable…”
The defensive midfielder, who sometimes fills in at central defender, whenever an injury crisis arises there, then took to Twitter, to make a public statement about his imminent exit from The Eithad.
“I was 100% honest and spontaneous in answering that question at today’s press conference,” Fernadinho wrote.
“But anyone who knows me also knows that my greatest honesty is with Man City and my duties as team captain.”
Fernandinho, who has been with the club since 2013, has scored 19 goals across 258 appearances with the Cityzens.
