Manchester City Team News vs Tottenham: Fernandinho, Ruben Dias

Manchester City will resume their march towards the Premier League title as they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Following their midweek FA cup success, what is their team news looking like at the moment?
City’s trip to Wales proved fruitful, as they scored a comfortable victory over Swansea City, thanks to goals from Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. They now have a much tougher challenge waiting for them in the league as Spurs look to derail their title aspirations.
Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Sat, Feb 13, 5:30pm GMT, City of Manchester Stadium
Team News: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur
PL Form Guide: Manchester City WWWWW Tottenham Hotspur WLLLW
PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 50 points Tottenham Hotspur 8th, 36 points
There are a few injury and illness concerns for City and two of them are Ruben Dias and Rodri. The former didn’t travel to Wales due to a fever and the latter had to be substituted during the game with an ankle injury. Though it is not confirmed at the moment, both are expected to return at the weekend.
Another player who didn’t travel was veteran midfielder Fernandinho, but he too is expected to be back at the weekend. Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are still not fit enough to play. The Argentine is now back in training, but it is unknown as to when he will be back in the team. As for the Belgian, he is expected to be back early next month.
City found it difficult to break down Spurs the last time that these two teams faced off. The North Londoners had a plan, and they executed that to perfection leaving Guardiola’s men empty handed.
The Spaniard will be hoping that the result will be in his favour this time.
Of course, the Manchester side are on an incredible run of form right now that saw them make history. Yesterday saw City establish a new record for an English club- most consecutive wins, across all compeitions (15). A big reason for this achievement has been their solidness defensively, and in particular the rebirth of John Stones.
Their attack and midfield have been brilliant as well and Spurs will find that really hard to deal with, all at the same time, on Saturday.
Manchester City have put some daylight between them and the rest of their competition for the league title.
However, there is still a long way to go before the season ends. They don’t want to drop points here, and with that, potentially lose some momentum. If City’s attack can be fluid like they were last week, it will be Tottenham who will be empty handed this time.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind