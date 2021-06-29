Fernandinho Signs One Year Extension with Manchester City

When Manchester City signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid in 2019, it was a clear signal that the days for Fernandinho at the club were numbered. Well, you can restart the clock now, because Fernandinho, 36, has re-upped with the club for another season.
Tuesday saw the team formally announce the extended stay of the central, defensive midfielder (who can also fill in as an emergency centreback) and last month’s Champions League defeat provided much of the motivation for the Brazilian.
“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet,” Fernandinho said in the club statement.
“And so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they’re looking for. In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.
“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there.”
Yes, finally winning the UCL is the major motivation for all things MCFC roster revamp this summer. It’s why they are pushing so hard to go and get Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.
Club Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added:
“Fernandinho’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated. He is an outstanding footballer, one of the best in the world in his position, and an exemplary professional.
“Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players.
“He is our captain, our leader and it is a position he has excelled in. There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho’s knowledge and experience.
“He remains an important player for us and we are delighted he has committed to another year.”
Fernandinho has won 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles since he moved over from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.
