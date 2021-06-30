Manchester City Got it Right by Extending Fernandinho Another Season

Manchester City recently announced that they had signed veteran midfielder Fernandinho to a new one-year deal. This is a good move on the part of City who are keeping hold of one of the most tactically astute players in the Premier League.
In a team that is filled with some of the best attackers in the world, it is the calming presence of the midfielder that acts as a guide. Leadership is one of Fernandinho’s best qualities and this was one of the reasons why he was made the club captain.
And what is more remarkable is the player’s evolution under Pep Guardiola. While playing for Manuel Pellegrini, the midfielder was good, but he just wasn’t that heralded. However, since the arrival of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, he became the glue that held the team together.
In some ways, the veteran can be compared to N’Golo Kante in his role under Guardiola. One of Fernandinho’s trademarks was to ensure that the opposition attack doesn’t pass through, with intelligent positioning and clever tackling.
And with this extension, City are ensuring that the midfielder is there to guide the team to further glory.
The Brazilian has been a dependable player for City and his versatility allows the player to be deployed in multiple positions. This along with the tactical brilliance of the 36-year-old are what makes him a valuable asset to the team.
For Guardiola, it is crucial to have Fernandinho even if he doesn’t play every game. Rodri who plays in the Brazilian’s position is talented but a little raw due to inexperience.
But having the colossal presence of the captain guide him has allowed the Spaniard to improve his game. It is these qualities that set the veteran apart.
Fernandinho arrived without much fanfare, but he has grown into one of Manchester City’s most influential players. The midfielder is the one doing all the dirty work so that the attackers can get on with their jobs. Keeping him for another year is a smart decision.Follow paulmbanks
