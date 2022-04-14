Manchester City versus Liverpool, it was so nice, let’s do it twice (this week). The two northwest England heavyweights, widely thought of as the top two sides in Europe right now, will now wage war in the FA Cup, after having played an instant classic last week in the league. Maybe they’ll meet in the final of Europe too!
Liverpool have progressed from eight of their last 10 FA Cup semi-final ties, only failing to do so in this run in 1989-90 (v Crystal Palace) and in their most recent appearance at this stage in 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers (v Aston Villa). Let’s see what happens here in the capital city.
FA Cup Semifinals at Wembley Stadium FYIs
Kickoffs: Chelsea-Crystal Palace Sun Apr 17, 4:30pm
Man City-Liverpool Sat Apr 16, 3:30pm
XI Predictions: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
Team News: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Online: ESPN+
Here’s what we think Pep Guardiola will select in his first team on Saturday.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (FA Cup Semis)
Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Sterling.
FA Cup Prediction: Manchester City 2, Liverpool FC 1 (After Extra Time)
Should be another instant classic.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Oh my, someone hasn’t been following football lately, Walker and De Bruyne are injured, Foden isn’t a certainty either after suffered a head injury.