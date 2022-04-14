Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (FA Cup Semis)

April 14, 2022 By 2 Comments
Manchester City versus Liverpool, it was so nice, let’s do it twice (this week). The two northwest England heavyweights, widely thought of as the top two sides in Europe right now, will now wage war in the FA Cup, after having played an instant classic last week in the league. Maybe they’ll meet in the final of Europe too!

Liverpool have progressed from eight of their last 10 FA Cup semi-final ties, only failing to do so in this run in 1989-90 (v Crystal Palace) and in their most recent appearance at this stage in 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers (v Aston Villa). Let’s see what happens here in the capital city.

Here’s what we think Pep Guardiola will select in his first team on Saturday.

Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Sterling.

FA Cup Prediction: Manchester City 2, Liverpool FC 1 (After Extra Time)

Should be another instant classic.

Comments

  1. Cityblue says
    April 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM

    Oh my, someone hasn’t been following football lately, Walker and De Bruyne are injured, Foden isn’t a certainty either after suffered a head injury.

