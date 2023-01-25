We think we know who should be the first name filled in by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on the team sheet on Friday night in the FA Cup against Arsenal. (Okay the second name, behind the most obvious- Erling Haaland). Right next to Haaland, you got to write in Riyad Mahrez, who has seven goal involvements (6 goals 1 assists) in his last 5 FA Cup appearances. In fact, the Algerian icon has bagged a brace in his last two FA Cup home matches.

This competition seems to be his forte, at least as of late.

Arsenal at Manchester City FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 8PM GMT, 27 January 2023, The Etihad

Team News: Manchester City Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Stat Pack: City have won their last nine FA Cup home matches, scoring 3+ goals in every match

After Mahrez and Haaland, who comprises the supporting cast? Kevin De Bruyne should not be dropped either. Ruben Dias is back fit, but gets a rest here in order to manage his minutes. Joao Cancelo has lost his starting spot, and deservedly so, but we think he gets another chance here in cup competition. Nathan Ake will have to take a back seat in this one. John Stones is back fit, does he go the full 90?

WHat about Jack Grealish and Phil Foden- room for them here? I don’t know; when City are at full fitness, a superstar or two just inevitable get dropped.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal (FA Cup 4th Round)

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories