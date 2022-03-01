Man City Team News vs Peterborough (FA Cup): Full Roster for Pep

The games come thick and fast around this time of year in England. This week is no different with the fifth round of the FA Cup taking place. The FA Cup is the oldest knockout cup competition in the world and is capable of producing the odd David vs Goliath fixture. This week is no different as top of the Premier League table Manchester City travel to face dead last Championship side Peterborough United.
The Posh have only faced Manchester City once in their history in all competitions. That was back in 1981 in the fifth round of the FA Cup. City took the victory that day 1-0.
The modern-day incarnation of Manchester City has an incredible record when facing lower league opposition in the FA Cup. They have won their last 11 fixtures against sides from lower divisions, scoring forty and conceding just 8 in those fixtures overall.
Peterborough United vs Manchester City
When is it? Tuesday, 1st March 2022 7:15 PM
Where is it? London Road Stadium, Peterborough
Who’s in form? Peterborough United (LDLLL) Man City (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Peterborough United (+1700) Manchester City (-800) Draw (+900)
Let’s look at the team news for Manchester City as they bid to reach their fifth FA Cup quarter-final under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.
And it is not great reading if you are a Peterborough fan. Not only do they have one of the most talent-laden squads in football history. Not only do they have arguably the greatest manager in the world currently in their dugout. They also have a squeaky-clean injury list at the moment.
With the return of Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish on the weekend, Pep will have a full complement of players to choose from. Barring the disgraced Benjamin Mendy of course.
The less said about him the better.
With a full roster to choose from, expect some heavy rotation from The Citizens. Guardiola might want to rest some players as the club is still competing for trophies on three fronts,
