Five Manchester City Players to Watch at Euro 2020

A year after we were supposed to witness it, the Euros are about to start and Manchester City will have a bigger say than most at the tournament.
The Citizens have 15 members of their squad representing their respective countries this summer. Let us take a look at a few of the players who are likely to have the biggest impact.
Kevin De Bruyne
One of the leading figures of Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation”, the playmaker has a lot to prove. Having the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard with him, gives De Bruyne a better chance of excelling.
With the talent they possess, Belgium will be among the favourites. Having one of the best midfielders in the world will boost their chances of winning.
John Stones
Harry Maguire isn’t fully fit at the moment which makes Stones the leader of the England defence. The centre-back has redeemed himself in 2020/21 with a string of impressive performances.
His positioning and passing will be needed for the Three Lions. He is likely to play with club-mate Kyle Walker and that should help him immensely. Stones will have a big say in how well England do.
Ferran Torres
The winger grew to prominence as City closed in on the league title in 2020/21. Capable of playing on the flanks or as a centre forward, the Spaniard could have an important role to play.
With the Spain attack lacking star power, Torres will have a big responsibility on his shoulders. His finishing and pace are among his strongest attributes.
Ilkay Gundogan
An unexpected star in City’s Premier League heroics last season, the midfielder contributed a lot offensively. He is likely to have a more defensive role for his country but that won’t reduce his impact.
Gundogan is capable of joining in the attack as well as protecting the defence. This is going to be Joachin Low’s last tournament with Germany and with the help of the City midfielder, it could end in glory.
Ruben Dias
A truly transformative signing, Dias won a number of awards for his exceptional performances at the heart of the City defence.
The defender is expected to be the leader of the 2016 winners’ back-line. If Portugal are to repeat their heroics, the centre back will have a big say in achieving that. Out of the many Manchester City players at the Euros, these five will have the biggest impact.
