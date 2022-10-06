Manchester City News and Notes: Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker

Bagging a brace today, in Manchester City’s 5-0 demolition of FC Copenhagen, Erling Haaland has now an absolutely incredible 19 goals in 12 games with his new club (across all competitions). In routing the Danish capital club, in UEFA Champions League group stage competition on Wednesday, City have now scored 11 goals in just two games.

They look Imperial right now, and in the wake of this result we have some assorted news items to cover.

We told you, in the spring that Erling Haaland teaming up with Pep Guardiola would be epic. It’s been all that and then some thus far.

The Spanish media reported earlier this week that the current contract of Erling Haaland contains a release clause that gives Real Madrid special exclusivity, and a massive advantage if they want to acquire him at the end of next season. City manager Pep Guardiola publicly called bs on that.

“It is not true,” Guardiola said at a Wednesday night media opp.

“He does not have a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. Rumours, people talk. We have to be worried about what we can control. I have the feeling he is very happy here and we will try to make people happy here. He is settled perfectly, incredibly beloved.”

Meanwhile the fitness situation for defender Kyle Walker, who missed out entirely today, has taken a turn for the worse. Having to be withdrawn ahead of halftime in the Manchester derby demolition on Sunday, the English international has an abdominal injury that will shelve him for a few weeks. And you know what that means?

Yes, he might not be back fit in time for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I know how important the World Cup is for the players,” Guardiola said at the same news conference.

“I don’t know [if Walker will be fit].

“Kyle will be out for a while and we don’t have many options. It will be weeks. It is abdominal.”

England opens the 2022 World Cup with a group stage match against Iran on Nov. 21st. City return to Premier League action on Saturday, hosting Southampton FC.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories