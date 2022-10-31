Man City Team News vs Sevilla: Erling Haaland Update

Only one team news item to note, but it’s a huge one, as we enter the final UEFA Champions League group stage match day for Manchester City. They’ll take on Sevilla, having already taken care of all their business and qualified for the knockout round.

With that in mind, perhaps Erling Haaland might have been rested for this dead rubber even if he were match fit. He’s not though, and it’s still not totally clear when he’ll be back. Sounds like his foot injury is more serious than had been first expected, but then again it might not be too serious in the big picture.

Man City vs Sevilla UCL Group Stage

Kick: Wed, Nov. 2, 8pm, The Eithad

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Competition: Group G, Match Day 6 of 6

Google Result Probability: Man City 79% Sevilla 8% Draw 13%

Man City Team News

Erling Haaland got hurt against his former club last week, missing the second half of the goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund. He also missed this past weekend’s 1-0 win over Leicester City.

“I don’t know,” manager Pep Guardiola said to the BBC, in response to a question about Haaland’s potential comeback date.

“He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week. He won’t play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham [on Saturday] he can help us.

“If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup [on Nov. 9].”

Erling Haaland playing in the League Cup? What? Error. 404. Does Not Compute.

Well, maybe in a semifinal or final. But I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories