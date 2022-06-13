Erling Haaland Finally Unveiled by Manchester City

Welcome to the summer transfer window, officially! The biggest and most important player, arguably, who will change teams this summer, has just been officially “unveiled.” And by “unveiled” we just mean nothing more than the holding a new shirt/pen over a contract staged photo-opps. Erling Haaland, acquired by Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, finally got that treatment today.
Erling Haaland was confirmed by both clubs back on May 10, so this “announcement” is anything but “news,” and it was well over a month in coming. You know what else you get with “unveilings,” the public statements.
Reads the statement attributed to Haaland: “This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me. There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers
of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.”
“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”
Haaland’s father, Alfie, captained the City side two decades ago. He moves over from BVB after scoring 86 goals in 89 games with the club.
Manchester City top gun Khaldoon Al Mubarak, in the two part “Chairman’s Interview,” didn’t hold back his hyperbole for the Norwegian hit man. In Part 1, Al Mubarak called Haaland the “best number nine in the world at the right age.”
Added Man City Football Director Txiki Begiristain:
“We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City. He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.
“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system. His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.
“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”
Just #ManCity fan @ErlingHaaland and a blonde Riyad @Mahrez22 on holiday in Mykonos. [IG]pic.twitter.com/vCllrKJajU
— City Report (@cityreport_) June 14, 2021
Haaland admitted that his new teammate, and fellow forward, Riyad Mahrez was instrumental in helping to recruit him. Which then makes us look at the tweet above in a totally different context now. The Algerian star’s efforts certainly seemed to have worked.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind