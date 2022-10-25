Ahead of Erling Haaland making his return to Signal Iduna Park, to face his former team Borussia Dortmund, the Manchester City striker bagged yet another brace, this time against Brighton.

He now has 22 goals in 15 games across all competitions. In the Premier League he has 17 in 11, to go with 5 in 3 Champions League contests. Astounding, simply astounding.

“I’m Catalan so my English language is not big enough,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “The numbers are incredible and there’s no doubt about his quality.

“He is so ambitious and he helped us win the game.”

It’s been an amazing year already for individual record breaking in sport- look no further than Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, and his breaking the home run record. Haaland is like the Aaron Judge of his sport. No, actually the Nordic Meat Shield is actually even better.

Let’s take a look at the records that could be up for grabs for him, as well as his current pace towards getting there.

Premier League Pace

Erling Haaland is on a 1.54 goals per game pace, which would net him 58.7, or 58 goals for the season. Let’s take a look at the current records.

Most goals in a Premier League season (42 games): 34

Andy Cole (Newcastle United, 1993–94)

Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1994–95)

Most goals in a Premier League season (38 games):

32, Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 2017–18)

It appears Erling Haaland will easily crush both of these records into a million little pieces.

European big five leagues individual season scoring record:

73, Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona, 2011-12

Looks like this one is out of reach.

English top flight season scoring record:

Dixie Dean, Everton, 60 goals, 1927-28, in 39 games

This is the real one to watch here. Haaland will have to step it up a bit, and then hold that pace over the long term, but it can be done.

