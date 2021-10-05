Manchester City Transfer Talk: Erling Haaland, Raheem Sterling

It’s international break, i.e. boring time, the period of new real news at all (unless someone gets injured). Sounds like the perfect time to do some transfer talk, and in this edition we’ll cover Manchester City, looking at potential incoming, Erling Haaland, and one possible outgoing, Raheem Sterling.
We’ll start with Sterling, who had an incredible Euro 2020 performance, but still finds himself being utilized in mostly a bench role by Pep Guardiola.
A team that is ridiculously overly stocked with wingers and attacking midfielders, it’s hard to see where and how he fits in. This is especially so following the arrival of club record signing Jack Grealish.
There have been rumblings, for some time, he could potential want out, so where could he go? (He had been linked as a part of a potential player, plus cash swap deal with Tottenham for Harry Kane, an idea that Sterling was understandably upset about)
Well, according to a report from Oriol Domench in Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona have been tracking Sterling for awhile and could be ready to make a move in the near term future.
The 26-year-old is in the final two years of his deal with City, so if the club is going to cash in on him, it’s going to have to be relatively soon.
Of course, the Catalan club has a dire financial situation, so any Barca move will naturally come with a bit of monetary complication, so that will all need to be worked out.
We mentioned Harry Kane previously, and with that deal having collapsed, City might not be back for him next summer.
They might renew their interest in Erling Haaland instead, and signing the Borussia Dortmund hit man could be much more tenable.
The Norwegian, who is second only to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski this season for most goals scored among anybody in the entire world, will see his transfer fee/release clause drop significantly.
Haaland was strongly linked to Chelsea this past summer, but the price was just too high and BVB was not simply not interested in selling. But according to reports, City will be after Dortmund super scorer, and not Kane this summer.
What a team they would have!
There will be competition though for his services, possibly from Real Madrid, but maybe from Liverpool.
The Reds had a quiet summer transfer window, so maybe this time they come back and come in strong on what should be one of the most coveted players in the entire world.
Don’t rule Manchester United out either.
Watch this space! As this should be a pretty fun and exciting transfer window next summer.
