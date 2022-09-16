Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month

We need to stop referring to Erling Haaland as The Next Big Thing in world football. He is The Big Thing now. He has just begun his assault on the single season England (and maybe perhaps European) scoring records. Much in the same manner that Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, is now wrapping up his rewriting of the single season home run record in Major League Baseball.

Erling Haaland is really going to eat against Wolves in their Premier League fixture tomorrow (match preview here). But on the even of the match he was named Premier League player of the month.

Man City vs Wolves

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 17, 1230pm

Team News for both side, City Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 14 pts Wolves 6pts, 14th

Google Result Probability Man City 73% Draw 17% Wolves 10%

Haaland said, according to the official press release: “I am delighted to win this award for the first time – it was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted.

“We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winni ng four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals.

“What’s important is the result and to help the team. Hopefully, I can continue to support the team, make our fans happy with our performances and carry on our strong start to the season.”

Erling Haaland scor ed nine goals throughout the month of August, including a brace on his Premier League debut at West Ham and a scoring strike at Newcastle. The 22-year-old Norwegian then netted back- to -back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, breaking the Premier L eague record for most goals scored in a player’s first five games in the competition.

