Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month

We need to stop referring to Erling Haaland as The Next Big Thing in world football. He is The Big Thing now. He has just begun his assault on the single season England (and maybe perhaps European) scoring records. Much in the same manner that Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, is now wrapping up his rewriting of the single season home run record in Major League Baseball.
Erling Haaland is really going to eat against Wolves in their Premier League fixture tomorrow (match preview here). But on the even of the match he was named Premier League player of the month.
Man City vs Wolves
Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 17, 1230pm
Team News for both side, City Starting XI Prediction:
After Extra Time Pod:
PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 14 pts Wolves 6pts, 14th
Google Result Probability Man City 73% Draw 17% Wolves 10%
