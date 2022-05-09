Erling Haaland Reportedly Passes Manchester City Medical

We have known for quite some time that Erling Haaland was leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer. And we’ve also known, for awhile that it was Manchester City whom had won the bidding war for the Norwegian hit man. Therefore the reports in Germany, England, and all over the rest of Europe stating that Haaland has already said his Dortmund goodbyes are not shocking in any way, shape or form.
The Next Big Thing in world football, the potential co-heir (Kylian Mbappe is the other) to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has reportedly already passed his Manchester City medical. It is indeed “here we go” time.
Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week ?? #MCFC
Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. pic.twitter.com/heYobi8S1Y
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano told BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week that City would activate the striker’s €75m release clause (which equates to £62m), but as you can see from the Fabrizio Romano tweet above, his sources claim the the transfer fee will be closer to 60 million Euro.
Meanwhile the BBC reports that “virtually all aspects of the deal are agreed,” so it’s not a completely done deal, as of this second, as there seems to be a couple Ts to be crossed and Is to be dotted.
Haaland, who has 85 goals with BVB in 88 matches, turns 21 in July, and this next move to the Etihad will certainly be a “living the dream” kind of moment, given how his father played for City.
City, who take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night in Premier League play, could announce his arrival within the week. In pole position to win their fourth league title in five seasons, indeed this is truly an example of the rich getting richer. They nabbed the prize of the summer transfer window.
Happy summer silly season everybody! The party just started.
