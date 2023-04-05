Man City Team News at Southampton: Erling Haaland Update

It appears that Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has recovered from the groin issue that kept him out of his side’s 4-1 rout of Liverpool on Saturday. The last time that City manager Pep Guardiola spoke on the topic, he expressed confidence that the big Norwegian will be back in action for the match at Saints this upcoming weekend.

“Erling is getting better,” said Guardiola. “On Friday he felt a little bit better compared to the previous two days. It’s five days to Southampton, so hopefully can still help us like he has all season.”

Southampton FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, April 8, 2023, St. Mary’s Stadium

PL Standings: Southampton FC 20th, 23 pts Man City 2nd, 64 pts

PL Form Guide: Southampton FC LDLDW Man City WWWD

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 8% Man City 77% Draw 15%

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

With Erling Haaland back in full first team training, there are no new injury concerns for City at this point. Forward Phil Foden continues his recovery from appendix removal surgery. For Saints, Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu both missed out on the loss to West Ham United, and the duo faces a late fitness in order to make the squad here.

