Erling Haaland Manchester City Unveiling Draws Big Crowd to Etihad

Manchester City unveiled their first three summer signings (forward Julian Alvarez, scoring sensation Erling Haaland and backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno) earlier today at The Etihad for a special presentation event. The trio, headlined by Norwegian striker Erling Haaland of course, were introduced to supporters for the first time at the Etihad Stadium’s West Reception on Sunday. The club’s fourth signing, Kalvin Phillips, who was made official on Monday, did not take part.

Alvarez, Haaland and Moreno then joined up with the rest of the first team squad for pre-season training.

Said Julian Alvarez of Erling Haaland : “I need to focus on myself, he’s a great player, scores lots of goals. I want to contribute my own things… I want to play a lot, win the Premier League and Champions League.”

It was certainly a blockbuster event, which drew a big crowd (as you can see below)

Said Ortega of Haaland: “When I saw him for the first time in Salzburg he was a bit thin and now he is a monster. With his size and speed and quality in shooting and headers, he is the full package.”

It won’t be long until the club flies out to the United States, to begin their exhibition tour, which includes the Audi Football Summit, against Bayern Munich, at the world famous Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

And City’s first preseason match is now only 10 days away.

Summer Preseason Exhibition Tour

20 July v Club America (NRG Stadium, Houston)

23 July v Bayern Munich (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)

30 July v Liverpool (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield

