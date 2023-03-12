Erling Haaland Enjoying ‘every single second’ in Premier League

After getting off to an other-worldly start to the season, Erling Haaland has come back to Earth now. This was to be expected, as his early season start featured statistics that were simply off-the-charts! A regression back to the mean was inevitable.

The 22-year-old Norwegian has 28 goals in 27 league matches, so he is averaging just over a goal per game. The record for most goals in a PL season is 34, jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, so Haaland looks easily destinated to break it.



Opposing teams have begun to figure Erling Haaland out now, as they’re doing a better job of swarming to him and cutting down his chances. But the former Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg man is excited about adjusting to it all and rolling with the punches.

“I enjoy it, this is England, this is what I have watched my whole life,” he said today after scoring the game’s only goal in City’s victory at Crystal Palace.

“I enjoy every single second being in it. It’s good to be in the middle of it.”

Haaland did not score from open play, getting that lone goal off a penalty.

“It’s OK, we have to play in different ways,” Erling Haaland said in the post game interview.

“People adapt to us as a team and how we play because in the last five years it’s been four Premier Leagues (titles).

“What can I do? I cannot do anything about what they do, we just have to try to do our best and try to perform.”

Haaland and City are two points behind table toppers Arsenal, pending the Gunners’ London derby against Fulham on Sunday.

