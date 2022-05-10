Erling Haaland Transfer Fee Less than Expected; Man City Confirm Signing

Mark this date down, because today we have reached the end of the Erling Haaland leaving Borussia Dortmund and joining Manchester City transfer saga. The club released a statement confirming his arrival only minutes ago. Man City won the bidding war for the superstar Norwegian, but according to multiple reports all over Europe, the Haaland transfer fee will be much less than had been expected.

The Next Big Thing in world football, the potential co-heir (Kylian Mbappe is the other) to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has joined his new team. It is “here we go” time, as the 2022 summer transfer window truly kicked off today.

As you can see from the tweet above, published by the world’s foremost football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City got a very good deal on Erling Haaland. Or at least signed him for much less than had been expected.

The club statement confirming the acquisition reads as follows:

“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

As you can see from the Tweet above, City is a club close to the heart of Erling Haaland. It’s a homecoming of sorts, as his father, Alfie Haaland, played for the club from 2000-2003.

