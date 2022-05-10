Mark this date down, because today we have reached the end of the Erling Haaland leaving Borussia Dortmund and joining Manchester City transfer saga. The club released a statement confirming his arrival only minutes ago. Man City won the bidding war for the superstar Norwegian, but according to multiple reports all over Europe, the Haaland transfer fee will be much less than had been expected.
The Next Big Thing in world football, the potential co-heir (Kylian Mbappe is the other) to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has joined his new team. It is “here we go” time, as the 2022 summer transfer window truly kicked off today.
Erling Haaland, new Man City player ??? #MCFC
?? Manchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.
?? His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.
?? Medical has been already completed.
The saga is over. ? pic.twitter.com/Qzf3HNDVhN
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022
As you can see from the tweet above, published by the world’s foremost football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City got a very good deal on Erling Haaland. Or at least signed him for much less than had been expected.
The club statement confirming the acquisition reads as follows:
“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”
Throwback to Erling Haaland supporting Man City at the 2014 EFL Cup Final ? pic.twitter.com/ADlkNYDz5h
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 9, 2022
As you can see from the Tweet above, City is a club close to the heart of Erling Haaland. It’s a homecoming of sorts, as his father, Alfie Haaland, played for the club from 2000-2003.
