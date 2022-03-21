Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola Joining Forces Would be Epic

It’s another long, boring international break, and that means it’s no time like the present to analyze the upcoming summer transfer window. Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund, and his next destination will be the biggest story of the summer transfer business. All the big boys are interested, but many seem to think that Manchester City are leading the way right now. The blue side of Manchester may be the best fit for the Norwegian hit man too.
Asked about the Erling Haaland transfer rumors this past weekend, City manager Pep Guardiola said the following: “Since I’m here, every month, we are going to sign 50 players. Right now, it’s impossible I’m going to talk about some guys who aren’t here. Haaland is a Dortmund player.”
The Catalan boss continued on, making these comments ahead of his side’s FA Cup quarter-final rout of Southampton on Sunday (they’ll know face fellow Premier League title contenders Liverpool in the semifinals).
“You can ask for this player or another one. The transfer window is going to start and many things will happen. Maybe I speak about this club needs a striker for the next five, six, seven years maybe once in 12 months. I’m not going to be the guy with the success because we didn’t have a striker.
“It’s important that if you play well, seven or eight players arrive in the box. This is the best way.”
The latest narratives in the Times claim the Citizens are hoping to make the BVB scoring sensation the highest-paid player in the Premier League next season. Real Madrid have also been labeled a front-runner, but since they are very likely to acquire Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, they may not be as serious a contender. As for the Parisian outfit itself, they’ll throw money around as usual, but on exactly who remains to be seen as they could be making a lot of transition this summer.
Other than Gabriel Jesus, City do not have a true centre-forward/recognized out and out striker. They lots of options at the false nine who play as a nine, but Erling Haaland is the real deal.
They are in essence a team of midfielders, with certain winger/attacking midfielders playing the role of leading the line at various times. It certainly works for them, as they are second in the Premier League in scoring.
They have 68 goals, with only Liverpool (75) having achieved more scoring strikes.
“If we have a striker, we play in a different way but if you don’t have it you have to adapt with the quality [abilities] that we have,” Guardiola said in a very well-written article on this topic in The Guardian.
If you team up the clinical finishing techniques, and nose for the ball that Erling Haaland has, with the tactical and organizational brilliance of Pep Guardiola- what a lethal combination that could be.
