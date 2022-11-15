The Sports Bank

Man City Players in England Squad Receive Shirt Numbers via Special Ceremony

By

The England National Team, set to depart for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was presented their shirts and squad numbers last night. The Three Lions squad includes five Manchester City players, and this is what numbers they will wear: Kyle Walker #2, John Stones #5, Jack Grealish #7, Kalvin Phillips #14 and Phil Foden #20.

And they received their shirt numbers via a special royal ceremony. That’s right, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, President of The FA, made a surprise visit to St. George’s Park for the occasion.

England Manager Gareth Southgate said:

“It was a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours. I know how passionate the players are about their country and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward.

“As staff and players, we are all so privileged to represent England and we are excited to see what’s possible together.

“We want to make the fans proud again.”

kate middleton

Prince William addressed the squad and said: “What you and Gareth have built here is something special, that’s clear to see.

“Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”

12 players are back from the England side that reached the semifinals of the last World Cup, with Walker and Stones among that dozen.

Here is the full list of the team by shirt number

England 2022 Qatar World Cup Squad

  1. Jordan Pickford
  2. Kyle Walker
  3. Luke Shaw
  4. Declan Rice
  5. John Stones
  6. Harry Maguire
  7. Jack Grealish
  8. Jordan Henderson
  9. Harry Kane ©
  10. Raheem Sterling
  11. Marcus Rashford
  12. Kieran Trippier
  13. Nick Pope
  14. Kalvin Phillips
  15. Eric Dier
  16. Conor Coady
  17. Bukayo Saka
  18. Trent Alexander-Arnold
  19. Mason Mount
  20. Phil Foden
  21. Ben White
  22. Jude Bellingham
  23. Aaron Ramsdale
  24. Callum Wilson
  25. James Maddison
  26. Conor Gallagher

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

