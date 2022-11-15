The England National Team, set to depart for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was presented their shirts and squad numbers last night. The Three Lions squad includes five Manchester City players, and this is what numbers they will wear: Kyle Walker #2, John Stones #5, Jack Grealish #7, Kalvin Phillips #14 and Phil Foden #20.

And they received their shirt numbers via a special royal ceremony. That’s right, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, President of The FA, made a surprise visit to St. George’s Park for the occasion.

England Manager Gareth Southgate said:

“It was a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours. I know how passionate the players are about their country and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward.

“As staff and players, we are all so privileged to represent England and we are excited to see what’s possible together.

“We want to make the fans proud again.”

Prince William addressed the squad and said: “What you and Gareth have built here is something special, that’s clear to see.

“Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”

12 players are back from the England side that reached the semifinals of the last World Cup, with Walker and Stones among that dozen.

Here is the full list of the team by shirt number

England 2022 Qatar World Cup Squad

Jordan Pickford Kyle Walker Luke Shaw Declan Rice John Stones Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Jordan Henderson Harry Kane © Raheem Sterling Marcus Rashford Kieran Trippier Nick Pope Kalvin Phillips Eric Dier Conor Coady Bukayo Saka Trent Alexander-Arnold Mason Mount Phil Foden Ben White Jude Bellingham Aaron Ramsdale Callum Wilson James Maddison Conor Gallagher

