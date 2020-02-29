Man City vs Aston Villa: EFL Cup Final Starting XI Predictions

efl-cup

Tomorrow sees either Aston Villa or Manchester City add to their EFL Cup trophy collection. For the Citizens, who are overwhelmingly favored, victory tomorrow will mean League Cup glory number seven. And then winning one more would tie them with Liverpool for the most all-time.

Villa aren’t far behind though, as they can pull even with City, with six League Cup titles, should they pull off the massive upset tomorrow. There are many who believe that this competition is, at best devoid of much meaning, and at worst, totally unnecessary.

league cup trophy

Don’t tell that to these two clubs however. And in forecasting the starting lineups for the Sunday matinee at the national stadium, expect both managers to field their strongest side possible. That said, here are our first team prognostications.

Manchester City Starting Prediction:
Bravo; Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction:
Nyland; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

Manchester City vs Aston Villa League Cup Final FYIs

March 1, 4:30 pm, Wembley Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Key stat: Man City have won their last four matches against Aston Villa by an aggregate margin of 17-1

Betting Odds: 18-1 Aston Villa, 1-6 Manchester City, 15-2 draw

Prediction: Manchester City 4, Aston Villa

City have dominated this series, and this tournament lately, so it’s safe to say they’ll take care of business again here.

