Man City Team News at Leyton Orient: Nico Gonzalez, Ederson

Manchester City, after a very rough November and December, splashed the cash this January transfer window, to the tune of €210 million ($219m). Their acquired forward Omar Marmoush, midfielder Nico González, and defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Nico Gonzalez was the deadline day signing, as he moved over from FC Porto on a four-and-a-half-year deal that should keep him at the club until June 2029.



FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 8, 12:15pm, Brisbane Rd, Leyton, East London, UK

Man City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Fun Fact: The last time Leyton Orient reached the FA Cup’s 4th round, a 17-year-old Harry Kane featured for them in that match.

Man City Team News

Will we see the first appearance of Nico Gonzalez in a Man City shirt on Saturday at Leyton Orient? Maybe, but I know who we won’t see- Ederson. City manager Pep Guardiola said on Sunday, in regards to his Brazilian goalkeeper: “He is not fully fit.”

Ederson has an unspecified issue. Ruben Dias and Oscar Bobb are both nearing a return from injury, but we doubt that Guardiola risks them here.

Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Rodri remain sidelined long-term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

