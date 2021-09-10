Manchester City Team News vs Leicester City: Ederson, Jesus, Steffen

Manchester City can make it three wins in a row in the Premier League if they can get the better of Leicester City on Saturday. As the defending champions head to the King Power Stadium, who are the players that will miss out on this game?
City have started to look like themselves again after churning out two 5-0 wins at home over Norwich City and Arsenal. Their attack is starting to click and that is not good news for the Foxes who will be buoyed by having beaten the visitors last month in the Community Shield.
Leicester City vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 11 September Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Leicester City (WWWLW) Manchester City (WLLWW)
The two big misses for City are going to be Ederson and Gabriel Jesus. The duo cannot play due to regulations that FIFA have in place.
This is a big blow for manager Pep Guardiola who would have definitely started the game with both of them.
Another player to miss out is American goalkeeper Zack Steffen who has tested positive for COVID-19. With two keepers out for this game, it will give veteran Englishman Scott Carson the chance to make his first appearance of the season.
The Community Shield that happened a month ago should serve as a reminder of what the Foxes are capable of. They have players such as James Madisson, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy, all of whom are capable of making a difference.
As for City, they will be encouraged by how well Jack Grealish seems to be integrating himself into the team. The England star has a huge price tag on his back, but with an outstanding supporting cast, he should be able to hit the heights of his Aston Villa days.
Though Manchester City are going to be without two important players, their team is good enough to defeat the hosts. With Grealish and Raheem Sterling in attack, the visitors have a frontline that can consistently create chances and score goals.
It may not be a goal-fest, but the game should eventually go in favour of the side from Manchester.Follow paulmbanks
