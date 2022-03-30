Man City Team News at Burnley FC: Ederson, Dias, Stones

Manchester City are in the hunt for another treble, and the next stop on that journey to potential history is the Turf Moor. At this link we outlined the potential for winning three trophies this season and made our predictions on whether or not Man City will get there. Obviously, for City and their fans, it’s all about getting the UEFA Champions League title, the lone piece of major silverware that keeps eluding them.
But for now, let’s focus on the next immediate challenge, visiting relegation fodder Burnley FC. Here’s the list of players that City manager Pep Guardiola may or may not be able to call upon this Saturday.
Manchester City at Burnley FC
Kickoff: Sat Apr 2, 3pm Turf Moor
City Starting XI Prediction: go here
After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify
PL Form Guide: Man City DWWLW Burnley FC LLLDW
PL Position: Man City 29mp, 70pts, 1st Burnley FC 27mp, 21pts, 19th
Result Probability: Man City 79% Burnley FC 14% Draw 7%
The main concern here is in between the sticks, as No. 1 Ederson is a major doubt due to an unspecified illness. It’s probably not covid, as the Brazilian contracted and conquered it before, but you never know. Elsewhere Benjamin Mendy remains indefinitely suspended due to multiple criminal charges while John Stones is a major doubt due to a groin issue. Finally, Ruben Dias remains out due to a hamstring problem.
He is about a week or so from returning to training.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind