Claudio Echeverri scored his first ever goal for Manchester City, against Al Ain, but unfortunately, it will be the only goal that the young Argentine scores at this tournament. The ankle injury that Echeverri suffered has turned out to be pretty significant, and his tourney is now over.

“Problems in the ankle, two, three weeks out,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Manchester City vs Al-Hilal FYIs

Kickoff: Mon June 30, 9pm EST, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Format: Club World Cup Round of 16

Man City Preview Material: Transfer Talk Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming all of the matches for free

Man City Team News

“Unfortunately. I feel so sorry for him. We will play new players and in the next game too and in the second half. The selection has that in mind.”

Meanwhile Rico Lewis will miss the first knockout round clash, due to suspension. Originally, he received just a one match ban, but FIFA then ruled to extend the suspension for two additional matches.

Provided City win here, and almost everybody seems to think they will, Lewis would be back for the quarterfinals.

Guardiola has no other selection concerns at this time.

