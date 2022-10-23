How will Erling Haaland be received by the fans when he returns to Borussia Dortmund? How will his ex-teammates interact with him? It should be interesting to see how the Norwegian scoring machine performs during his first time back at Signal Iduna Park, in the opposing shirt.

He’ll start, more certainly, and the same can be said for Ilkay Gundogan. We think Jack Grealish will be dropped though. Here’s the rest of our picks for Pep Guardiola’s first team.

Manchester City at Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kick: Tues. Oct 25, 8pm, Signal Iduna Park

Competition: UCL Group E, Matchday 5 of 6

Google Result Probability: Man City 60% Borussia Dortmund 19% Draw 21%

UCL Group Standings: Man City: 1st, 10 pts Borussia Dortmund 2nd, 7 pts

And a special bonus for this preview article, we decided to predict the Dortmund first team too.

Starting XI Predictions

Manchester City

Ederson; Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Hazard, Malen; Moukoko

Prediction: Man City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

Look for the Nordic Meat Shield to bag a brace in his homecoming game

