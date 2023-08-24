Man City Team News at Sheffield: Doku, Pep, Stones, Silva

Thursday saw Manchester City announce a new arrival in the summer transfer window- winger Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais. The 21-year-old Belgian becomes the club’s third signing of the summer, behind Mateo Kovacic and Joško Gvardiol, and he slots in as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who left to join Al-Ahli.

Doku said: “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. August 27, 4pm, Brammall Lane, Sheffield, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 83% Sheffield United 5% Draw 12%

PL Form, Position: Manchester City WW, 6 pts, 2nd Sheffield United LL, 0 pts, 16th

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do,” he continued.

“Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that. Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it.

“You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team. I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Man City Team News

Speaking after the last game, a win over Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said that John Stones will not be involved, in any capacity, until well after next month’s internationals.

The match against West Ham United on 16 September, is the earliest that he could return, “John will not be ready until after the international break,” the convalescing manager explained.

Yes, “convalescing” Pep, as he’s going to miss this game, and the next, as recovers from back surgery in Barcelona. Juanma Lillo will fill in during the interim.

Elsewhere the contract extension for Bernardo Silva was announced yesterday, and it is possible that he’ll be match fit for Sunday. The Spanish midfielder had been out injured.

Finally, Kevin de Bruyne remains out injured long-term.

